Benchmark Cuts Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $65.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark to $65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SMTC. StockNews.com cut Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Semtech to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Semtech from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Semtech stock opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.56. Semtech has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

