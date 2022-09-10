Berenberg Bank Reiterates €610.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €605.00 ($617.35) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($683.67) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($703.06) target price on Kering in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €685.00 ($698.98) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €773.00 ($788.78) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Kering Stock Performance

EPA KER opened at €522.20 ($532.86) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €526.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €528.01. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a one year high of €417.40 ($425.92).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

