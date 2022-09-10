Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $460.35

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 460.35 ($5.56) and traded as low as GBX 400 ($4.83). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 440 ($5.32), with a volume of 5,004,545 shares.

Best of the Best Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of £42.36 million and a PE ratio of 1,022.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 460.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 433.38.

Best of the Best Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Best of the Best’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Best of the Best

In other news, insider Ben Hughes bought 5,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.56) per share, with a total value of £23,828 ($28,791.69). In related news, insider Wlliam Hindmarsh sold 1,689,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.83), for a total value of £6,759,880 ($8,168,052.20). Also, insider Ben Hughes bought 5,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.56) per share, for a total transaction of £23,828 ($28,791.69).

(Get Rating)

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, luxury watches, gadgets/technology, holidays, cash, and other items.

