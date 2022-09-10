BIDR Hits One Day Trading Volume of $20.37 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BIDR has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. BIDR has a market cap of $15.17 million and approximately $20.37 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BIDR Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 645,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BIDR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

