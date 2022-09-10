Binemon (BIN) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Binemon (BIN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Binemon has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $807,684.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binemon has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00791219 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015337 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020218 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000300 BTC.
Binemon Profile
Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
