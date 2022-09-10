BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BJ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,690. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $79.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,917,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,683 shares of company stock worth $3,434,392 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,219,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,088,000 after buying an additional 491,047 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after buying an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,390,000 after buying an additional 32,692 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.