BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 190 ($2.30) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 220 ($2.66).
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.24) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 222.50 ($2.69).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Stock Performance
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.