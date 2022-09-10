BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 190 ($2.30) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 220 ($2.66).

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.24) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 222.50 ($2.69).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

