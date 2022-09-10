Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,825.00 (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $208,677.46 and approximately $13,825.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,597.30 or 0.99940748 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00036640 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie. The official website for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is www.blockchaincuties.finance.

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans.Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

