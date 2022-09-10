BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.90

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.90 and traded as low as $6.59. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 58,459 shares changing hands.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 79,337 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

