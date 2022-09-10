BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.90

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.90 and traded as low as $6.59. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 58,459 shares changing hands.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%.
Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (LEO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.