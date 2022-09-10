Brahman Capital Corp. Has $26.38 Million Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Brahman Capital Corp. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476,691 shares during the quarter. NortonLifeLock accounts for about 2.3% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brahman Capital Corp. owned about 0.17% of NortonLifeLock worth $26,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth $38,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth $630,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth $2,069,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 7.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $22.73. 15,047,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,443. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.71.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.32 million. Analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.