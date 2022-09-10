Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,000.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Britvic Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BTVCY opened at $18.26 on Friday. Britvic has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

