Brokerages Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target at $91.08

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.39.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNS. Desjardins lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $56.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.20. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $53.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

