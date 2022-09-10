BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BTGOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of BT Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $211.43.

BT Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BTGOF opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. BT Group has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $2.71.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

