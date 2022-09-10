BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 43.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $57,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $54.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.