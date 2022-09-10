Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) was down 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 181,877 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 177,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Byrna Technologies from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Byrna Technologies Stock Down 9.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

