Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by Stormborn Capital Management LLC

Stormborn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment comprises approximately 1.7% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 875,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,478 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $48.33 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

