Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Stephens

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stephens to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Calavo Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers Stock Up 6.2 %

CVGW stock opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $661.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.19). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $341.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 32,691 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 120,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 33,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.