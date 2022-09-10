Calixto Global Investors LP Has $28.48 Million Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Calixto Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares during the quarter. Five9 comprises approximately 19.0% of Calixto Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Calixto Global Investors LP owned about 0.37% of Five9 worth $28,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 54,918 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 153,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $91.45 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $80.52 and a one year high of $176.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.16.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $148,581.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,840,475.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $709,729.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,641,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $148,581.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,840,475.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,555 shares of company stock worth $4,642,927 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

