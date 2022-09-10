Calixto Global Investors LP Makes New $14.03 Million Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Calixto Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 167,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,025,000. Royal Caribbean Cruises accounts for 9.4% of Calixto Global Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Calixto Global Investors LP owned about 0.07% of Royal Caribbean Cruises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 906.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 75,133 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RCL opened at $47.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

