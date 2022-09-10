Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stake Lifted by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,205 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust makes up 5.5% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $88,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 492.4% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.84. The company had a trading volume of 729,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,829. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $125.17 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

