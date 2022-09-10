Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. CSFB reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Cormark increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.33.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$24.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.42. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$23.53 and a one year high of C$41.56. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones bought 3,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,993.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$747,887.40. Insiders have acquired 4,759 shares of company stock valued at $130,586 over the last ninety days.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

