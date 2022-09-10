Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Cantaloupe updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

Shares of CTLP stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 463,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,579. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $361.24 million, a P/E ratio of -169.33 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Activity at Cantaloupe

In related news, COO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $50,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,583 shares in the company, valued at $390,021.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

