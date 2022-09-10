Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Cantaloupe updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.08. 463,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,579. The company has a market cap of $361.24 million, a PE ratio of -169.33 and a beta of 1.81. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cantaloupe

In other Cantaloupe news, COO Ravi Venkatesan bought 10,500 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $50,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,021.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantaloupe

About Cantaloupe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 20.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 14.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.