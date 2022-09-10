Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Cantaloupe updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CTLP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.08. 463,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,579. The company has a market cap of $361.24 million, a PE ratio of -169.33 and a beta of 1.81. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cantaloupe
In other Cantaloupe news, COO Ravi Venkatesan bought 10,500 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $50,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,021.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantaloupe
About Cantaloupe
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (CTLP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.