Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.85-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$5.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.84 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Capri Trading Up 3.1 %

CPRI traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $49.77. 2,002,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,187. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

