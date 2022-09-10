Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.16.

Several research firms have weighed in on CS. TD Securities dropped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$3.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.77. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$7.79.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.