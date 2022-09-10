Carnomaly Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $342,757.16 (CARR)

Carnomaly (CARR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Carnomaly has a total market capitalization of $342,757.16 and $42,736.00 worth of Carnomaly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carnomaly coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Carnomaly has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,324.07 or 0.99876187 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036930 BTC.

Carnomaly is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 13th, 2019. Carnomaly’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 258,492,536 coins. The official website for Carnomaly is carnomaly.io. Carnomaly’s official Twitter account is @carnomaly.

According to CryptoCompare, “Carnomaly creates a bilateral platform between both the crypto and the automotive industries. It will do so by providing investors, consumers and dealers with the best digital automotive trading solution on the market.With Carnomaly, every group may win — from those crypto-wise investors interested in the rebate program to the consumer looking for a local used car to the dealer searching for their next sale.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carnomaly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carnomaly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carnomaly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

