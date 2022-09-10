Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Trading 7.3% Higher

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.03. 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 13,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Centamin from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Centamin Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Stories

