Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Central Puerto Stock Up 4.8 %

CEPU stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Central Puerto has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 757,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the fourth quarter worth about $5,978,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

