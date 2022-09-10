Centric Swap Tops One Day Volume of $1.12 Million (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Centric Swap has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $142,944.12 and approximately $1.12 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00772825 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014936 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019755 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp.

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

