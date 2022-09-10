ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Downgraded by DA Davidson to Neutral

DA Davidson downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ECOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChannelAdvisor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.03.

ECOM opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $658.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.75. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $49,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,815.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $145,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

