Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Decreased by East Coast Asset Management LLC.

East Coast Asset Management LLC. lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up 7.6% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $31,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,624,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 97,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,724,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Up 2.5 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $405.91 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.81 and a 12 month high of $804.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $623.42.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

