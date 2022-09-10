Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,119,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after purchasing an additional 658,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after purchasing an additional 610,815 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,786,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,205. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.24.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

