Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,536,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,459,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 31.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,715,228 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,316,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,409 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 105,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 67,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.37. 68,081,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,718,420. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.37.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.