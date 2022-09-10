Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 230.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.17.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.55. 2,005,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,044. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.35. The company has a market cap of $183.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

