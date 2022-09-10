Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,923 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UCON. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $353,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

UCON remained flat at $24.62 during midday trading on Friday. 177,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,619. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.