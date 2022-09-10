Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,438 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,069 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.45. 2,953,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,436. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

