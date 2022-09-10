Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 974 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.15. 390,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,322. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.63. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $50.84.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

