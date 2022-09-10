Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for about 0.8% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $10,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $174.55. 1,555,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,736. The company has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.99. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.94.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

