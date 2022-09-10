Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 30,809 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 586,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,809 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.0% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $13,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,100,000. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 107,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,581,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,168. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $27.31.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.