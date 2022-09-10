City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut City from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

City Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $86.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day moving average of $81.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.57. City has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $90.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.70 million. City had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 37.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that City will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $32,452.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,572 shares in the company, valued at $828,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of City in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in City by 300.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in City by 141.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in City during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

