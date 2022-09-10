Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Northland Securities from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CLFD has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield Price Performance

CLFD stock opened at $102.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.31. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $130.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearfield

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 18.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Clearfield will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $60,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 500 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $60,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $188,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,719 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearfield

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.