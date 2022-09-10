CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lessened its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,734,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,727,768 shares during the period. CNX Resources makes up about 8.3% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN owned 11.66% of CNX Resources worth $471,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 197,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 30.8% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CNX Resources to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

CNX Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

CNX Resources Profile

Shares of CNX opened at $17.18 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91.

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.