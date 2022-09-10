Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, William Blair downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Cognyte Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $347.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $28.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.81). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Cognyte Software’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,750 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Cognyte Software by 293.1% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,921,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,147 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cognyte Software by 40.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,959,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,670 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Cognyte Software by 85.9% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,658,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,741 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $6,503,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognyte Software

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

