Collaborative Holdings Management LP Invests $1.75 Million in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. Gogo comprises about 2.7% of Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 2,376,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,974 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Gogo by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,359,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,853 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter worth $23,968,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gogo by 748.7% in the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 812,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 717,172 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Gogo by 24,953.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 544,245 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Gogo to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

GOGO stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Gogo had a net margin of 74.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $97.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

