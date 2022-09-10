Collateral Pay Price Up 6.8% Over Last Week (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $130,829.96 and $217.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,258.27 or 1.00018795 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036404 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay (COLL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2021. Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. The official website for Collateral Pay is www.collateralpay.com. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi.

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “COLLATERAL allows users to unlock and utilise their crypto assets, without having to sell them. Crypto assets will be used as collateral against payments to merchants by users. The COLLATERAL Ecosystem is powered by a P2P network of borrowers and lenders. Lenders stake crypto assets in staking contracts to receive an APY in return.The $COLL token is the native Token of the COLLATERAL Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

