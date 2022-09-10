Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,152,369 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,852,578 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.78% of Comcast worth $8,013,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.43. 28,297,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,202,192. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $156.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

