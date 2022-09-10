Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CODYY. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €62.00 ($63.27) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €72.00 ($73.47) to €75.00 ($76.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €73.00 ($74.49) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($58.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Up 3.7 %

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

