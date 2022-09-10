Comparing Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) & Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) and Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Dune Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dune Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and Dune Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Piper Sandler Companies presently has a consensus target price of $163.25, suggesting a potential upside of 40.77%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Dune Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $2.03 billion 1.00 $278.51 million $12.60 9.20 Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $5.55 million N/A N/A

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Dune Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 12.06% 27.86% 15.16% Dune Acquisition N/A -117.41% 9.68%

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Dune Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It provides advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. The company also offers public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, it provides equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities. Further, the company is involved in the alternative asset management funds merchant banking and healthcare to invest firm capital and to manage capital from outside investors, as well as trading activities. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

