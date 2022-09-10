Comparing First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) & MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) and First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Dividends

MVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. MVB Financial pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Citizens BancShares pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MVB Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. MVB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.4% of MVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of MVB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

MVB Financial has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MVB Financial and First Citizens BancShares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MVB Financial $146.02 million 2.64 $39.12 million $2.14 14.74 First Citizens BancShares $1.96 billion 6.91 $547.46 million $55.82 15.16

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than MVB Financial. MVB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Citizens BancShares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MVB Financial and First Citizens BancShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVB Financial 17.79% 10.43% 0.96% First Citizens BancShares 20.83% 11.47% 0.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MVB Financial and First Citizens BancShares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MVB Financial 0 1 0 1 3.00 First Citizens BancShares 0 0 2 0 3.00

MVB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.46%. First Citizens BancShares has a consensus price target of $950.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.26%. Given MVB Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MVB Financial is more favorable than First Citizens BancShares.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats MVB Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MVB Financial

(Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit. The company also provides debit cards; cashier's checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as financial technology (Fintech) banking services. In addition, it offers title insurance; and integrated regulatory compliance, state licensing, financial crimes prevention, and enterprise risk management services that include consulting, outsourcing, testing, and training solutions. Further, the company offers a customizable suite of fraud prevention services for merchants, credit agencies, Fintech companies, and other vendors; and consulting for the development of online and mobile banking platforms, and digital products for Fintech companies, as well as develops software. As of December 31, 2021, it operated six full-service branches in West Virginia and two full-service branches in Virginia. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. Its loan product portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, and lease financing loans, as well as small business administration paycheck protection program loans; and consumer loans, such as residential and revolving mortgage, construction and land development, consumer auto, and other consumer loans. The company also offers treasury services products, cardholder and merchant services, wealth management services, and various other products and services; investment products, including annuities, discount brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment management and advisory services; and defined benefit and defined contribution, insurance, private banking, trust, fiduciary, philanthropy, and special asset services. The company provides its products and services through its branch network, as well as through digital banking, telephone banking, and various ATM networks. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 529 branches in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.