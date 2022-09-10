Comprehensive Financial Management LLC Has $19.30 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up approximately 0.3% of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $19,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 615.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $966,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $188.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.28 and its 200-day moving average is $171.54. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

